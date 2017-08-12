Why Indian Navy Will Play a Critical Role As Soon As The Mountain War Breaks Out With China ?

Indian Ocean

As soon as the first skirmishes break out Indian navy should use all its resources to blocade the sea-lanes through Indian Ocean used by China from the Malacca straits to the Gulf of Aden. These lanes in peace time carry all the exports from China to the African countries and Europe and bring oil to their mainland. Indian blockade would force China either to use warships and submarines as escorts for all merchant ships and tankers or to take them through the other side of the globe both of which will upset the economy of its sea trade. This should be in addition to the warfare at the mountain borders which should this time reverse the story of 1962 as they have to fight it out across Tibet with a well organized army. The Airforce however should stand by for all eventuality and may not be initially needed untill a ceasefire is forced unto China.