Turkey - US Meeting OF May 16 Failed To Draw Any Strategic Reconciliation.

Erdogan

The US and Turkey likely failed to overcome their strategic divide during a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Erdogan on May 16. Trump reiterated his support for Turkey in the "fight against terror groups" including as ISIS and the PKK but did not address his recent decision to directly arm the Syrian Kurdish YPG. Erdogan condemned the decision as an "absolutely unacceptable" measure that presented a "clear and present danger" to Turkey. Erdogan also reiterated his calls for the US to extradite exiled cleric Fethullah Gulen. The White House likely offered greater cooperation with Erdogan against the PKK in Turkey and Northern Iraq to mitigate the risk of an imminent rift with Turkey. These efforts nonetheless remain insufficient to reverse the growing strategic divergence between the US and Turkey. (Source : ISW report)