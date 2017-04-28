The Secret of Chinese Protection to the Terrorist Masood Azhar of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir

1.China has been stepping up already tight security in restive Xinjiang after a rise in violence in recent months. Last week, Chinese security forces in the regional capital of Urumqi and the Uighur hub of Hotan staged large-scale anti-terror rallies, parading thousands of armed police and paramilitary, as well as dozens of armoured vehicles, through city streets. Now, Chinese authorities have ordered all motor vehicles in Bayingol prefecture in far-western Xinjiang to be installed with mandatory satellite tracking devices, the latest tough anti-terror measure targeting the ethnically divided region. This comes even as China has thwarted repeated attempts by India to bring international pressure on Pakistan to bring the terror merchant to justice ,the is the chief of Jaish-e-Mohammed, which has been designated as a terrorist group by the United Nations.

2.Hundreds have been killed in Xinjiang in the past few years, mostly in unrest between the Muslim Uighur people, who call the region home, and the ethnic majority Han Chinese. Beijing blames the unrest on Islamist militants. Cars are the main transportation means for terrorists, and are also a frequently chosen tool to carry out terrorist attacks.The Bayingol traffic police said in a post on its official Weibo microblog account on Feb. 4,2017 . All vehicles will be required by June 30 to install GPS-style tracking devices connected to China proprietary Beidou navigation satellite, so they can be tracked wherever they go, the state-run Global Times reported on Tuesday. It would also help car owners to find their vehicles quickly if they are stolen by terrorists, the report said.

Pak occupied Kashmir and Chinese Xinjiang province

3.The above crackdown forces hundreds of Uighyr muslim militants to leave China and cross the porous border to Gilgit - Baltistan area of POK. It may not be possible for Pak administration to keep a close watch on these migrants. But a terror group will keep a close watch if they receive mandate and money for it. Such a terror group is Jais-e-Mohammed .

4.Jaish-e-Mohammed i.e. "The Army of Muhammad", abbreviated as JeM, is a Deobandi jihadist group active in Kashmir. The group's primary motive is to separate Kashmir from India and merge it into Pakistan. It has carried out several attacks primarily in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir. It also maintained close relations with Taliban and Al-Qaeda in Afghanistan and continues to be allied to them.It has been banned in Pakistan since 2002. It has reportedly resurfaced under other names. It continues to openly operate several facilities in the country. Jaish-e-Mohammed is viewed as the "deadliest" and "the principal terrorist organisation in Jammu and Kashmir". The group has been designated as a terrorist organisation by Pakistan, Australia, Canada, India, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States and the United Nations.

5.Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is said to have created Jaish-e-Mohammed by working with several Deobandi terrorists associated with Harkat-ul-Mujahideen. By the late 1990s, the Pakistani military justified jihad in Kashmir as a legitimate part of its foreign policy. Harkat had been set up in mid-1990s with ISI support to carry out "spectacular acts of terrorism". The United States declared it a terrorist group in 1998 and bombed its training camps in Afghanistan.

6.In December 1999, Harkat terrorists hijacked the Indian Airlines Flight 814 scheduled to fly from Kathmandu to Delhi, and diverted it to Kandahar, where they were looked after by the Afghan Taliban and the Pakistani officials stationed at the airport. After they slit the throat of a passenger, the Indian government agreed to their demands and released Maulana Masood Azhar, Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar, three Harkat operatives previously imprisoned in India. The released prisoners were escorted to Pakistan by the ISI, and Masood Azhar was chosen to head the new group Jaish-e-Mohammed. The ISI is said to have paraded him on a victory tour through Pakistan to raise money for the new organisation. Some analysts argue that ISI built up the JeM to counter the growing power of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).Many analysts believed that around 1999, Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) used JeM to fight in Kashmir and other places, and continues to provide it backing. Although the JeM has been officially banned in Pakistan since 2002, it continues to openly operate several facilities in the country.

7.In february, 2017, China blocked a proposal by the United States to designate Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar a global terrorist, according to media reports. The US move at the United Nations Security Council was backed by the United Kingdom and France in an apparent show of support for India.New Delhi accuses JeM and Azhar of masterminding several terrorist attacks on Indian soil, including a deadly assault on an Indian airbase in Pathankot in January 2016. Pakistani investigators say Azhar and his associates had no links with the attack.

8.In December last year, China vetoed India's request at the UN to blacklist the Pakistan-based JeM head Azhar as a terrorist. The UN Security Council has already blacklisted JeM, but not Azhar. Vikas Swarup, the spokesman for India's Foreign Ministry, said at the time that his country had requested nine months ago that Azhar be blacklisted, and claimed that most members of the Security Council had backed the move."We had expected China would have been more understanding of the danger posed to all by terrorism," Swarup said in a statement in December, adding that the inability of the international community to ban Azhar showed the "prevalence of double standards in the fight against terrorism."New Delhi accuses Pakistan of using jihadist proxies to mount attacks inside India, including India-administered Kashmir. Islamabad denies these allegations.

9.China's counter-terrorism measures in the South Asia region exclude the US and India. Chinese authorities have historically treated New Delhi as a geopolitical rival. India's close ties with the US are also perceived as a threat in Beijing, therefore China prefers not to cooperate with India. Last year, China bolstered its ties with Moscow, and at the moment it appears that Beijing is trying to construct a new security bloc in Asia. This, however, does not involve the Sino-Indian security cooperation.

10.Masood Azhar and his JeM has the HQ in Bhawalpur with large resources of men, infrastructure and material which China may have thought will be extremely useful to control and survey the migrating Uyghur Muslims from Xinjiang which the Pak administration will be hard put do without secrecy as the action may require in the extreme cases large scale extra judicial killing and bury the bodies in secluded mass graves which a terror group would be able to do with ease.In normal cases the migrants are to be shepherded back to Xinjiang for facing prosecution before organising to garner any large scale help of other Pakistan based terror groups for their separatist purposes.

For all practical purposes China quite likely found a great ally in Masood Azhar and his group for this delicate assignment to control the fugitive unruly migrants from Xinjiang with an agreed objective and remuneration. Hence this international criminal is and will be protected by Chinese authorities for quite a few years to come.