RAPID GROWTH OF JIHADIST FOOTPRINTS IN INDIA

Yesterday’s arrest of several ISIS enthusiasts in Mumbai which followed arrest of several in Hyderabad last year evince that jihadist foot prints are growing rapidly in India. Behind world wide hatred being spread by jihadists and jihadism is the Wahabbi school of Sunni Islam which calls for destruction of any human relic of any faith whatsoever.One supreme ruler, one mosque and one religion is the professed jihadist doctrine. Rest of all beliefs and followings will be effaced from the face of the earth.

Jihadism has its root gripped in the densest form of Sunni intolerance . Muslims in India are that way blessed that they can not feel the brunt of it so far . But if they were in the Arabian peninsula or in Libya or in Pakistan or Egypt or in Afghanistan or even in Bangladesh , they would know that depleted strength of jihadists are always replenished in number as well as kind by a section of the Sunni population with high intolerant leaning .

High Sunni intolerance works as a compost dump to rejuvenate a withered jihadist group as well as to help grow its green shoots. That is the reason why it is very difficult to obliterate jihadism all together once it has taken root on a land . In coming years the world will feel fortunate even if it succeeds partially to contain al Qaeda or ISIS or Talibans .

In India , Bengal is one place where govt has been stupidly and systematically Islamising the society for political gain of the ruling party , making room for jihadist ingress from the eastern frontier of the country for a few years as a result of which Hindu cultural identity is struggling.With the inevitable demographic metamorphosis, in a few decades Hindus in Bengal will be a near extinct race.Place of it will be taken by jihadists with their roots penetrated far into the ground for a rapid and inevitable conquest of India.