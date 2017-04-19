STOP AND REVERSE ETHNIC CLEANSING OF KASHMIRI PANDITS THAT STARTED IN THE NINETIES

Pandits protesting for rehabilitation and repression in Kashmir

1.Kashmiri Pandits :

Emperor Akbar conquered Kashmir in 1587 AD. During his Mughal rule the Hindus enjoyed security of person and property and were allotted high government posts. It was he, who, pleased with their intelligence, gave them the surname Pandit. The Mughal rule was followed by that of Afghans. Gradually, many Kashmiris converted to Islam due circumstantial difficulties , leaving smaller population of Kashmiri Pandits who still practiced the Shaivite religion. Not much was done to win back the converts to Hinduism, the majority, though still remained Hindus in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Brahmin Pandits of Kashmir established themselves in the Northern area of India, first in the Rajput and Mughal courts and then in the service of the Dogra rulers of Kashmir. This cohesive community, highly literate and socially elite, were one of the first to discuss and implement social reforms.Kashmiri Hindus are all Saraswat Brahmins, known by their exonym of Pandit. The endonym used within the community is Bhatta.

Kashmiri Pandits are chiefly followers of Shiva. Their favourite goddess is Kheer Bhawani. The spring of Kheer Bhawani at the mouth of Sind Valley in Kashmir is considered one of their most important and sacred places. Their branch of Shiva worship is known as Kashmir Saivism. The primary tenet of Kashmir Shaivism is that the individual soul is one with the universal spirit, and each person has to experience and discover this for themselves. Song is an integral part of several Kashmiri Pandit religious ceremonies. This style of choral singing is called Wanvun.

The religious festivals of the Brahmins of Kashmir have mostly Vedic roots, with significant Buddhist influence and some Zoroastrian influence as well. The Kashmiri Pandits share many of their festivals with other Hindu Brahmin communities. Shivratri (or Herath as it is known in the Kashmiri language) is one of the major festivals of Kashmiri Pandits. Navreh or the Kashmiri lunar new year is also an important Pandit festival.

Harmukh is traditionally revered by Kashmiri Pandits and in 2009 there was an attempt by them to revive pilgrimages to the site. The Mata Khirbhawani temple shrine in Srinagar, considered one of the holiest Hindu shrines, saw the largest gathering of Kashmiri Pandits in the Kashmir valley in 2012. The shrine is located in Tullamulla village, 24 km from Srinagar in Ganderbal district. Some holy sites of Kashmiri Pandits include the Martand Sun Temple at Mattan, Mahakali shrine in Srinagar on the banks of Vitasta, & above all the Amarnath cave shrine, the pilgrimage to which is conducted during shravan purnima. Sharada Peeth was an important learning seat of Kashmiri Hindus. It is located around 150 km from Muzaffarabad, on the banks of the river Neelum, also called Krishenganga on the Indian side of LoC. Sharda at an altitude of 1931 meters is a breath-taking green spot with numerous springs and hillsides. Shardi and Nardi are two peaks overlooking the valley, named after the legendary princesses Sharda and Narda. The old script of Kashmiri language Sharada has derived its name from this place. The ruins of an ancient buddhist monastery and fort are located here.

2.Exodus of Kashmiri Pandits :

2.1.The Kashmiri Pandits had been a favoured section of the population of the valley during Dogra rule (1846–1947). 20 % of them left the valley as a consequence of the 1948 Muslim riots and the 1950 land reforms, and by 1981 the Pandit population amounted to 5 per cent of the total.They began to leave in much greater numbers in the 1990s during the eruption of militancy through proxy war by Pakistan in J&K, and persecution and threats by radical Islamists and militants. The events of 19 January 1990 were particularly vicious. On that day, mosques issued declarations that the Kashmiri Pandits were Kafirs and that the males had to leave Kashmir, convert to Islam or be killed. Those who chose to the first of these were told to leave their women behind. The Kashmiri Muslims were instructed to identify Pandit homes so they could be systematically targeted for conversion or killing.

2.2.According to a number of authors, approximately 100,000 of the total Kashmiri Pandit population of 140,000 left the valley during the 1990s. Other authors have suggested a higher figure for the exodus, ranging from the entire population of over 150,000 to 190,000 of a total Pandit population of 200,000 . The nature of the planned exodus has remain controversial, with the involvement of then Governor Jagmohan in organizing a clandestine exodus been a subject of controversy. Many of the refugee Kashmiri Pandits have been living in abject conditions in refugee camps of Jammu.The government has reported on the terrorist threats to Pandits still living in the Kashmir region.

Repression of Pandit women

2.3.In 2009 Oregon ( a state in the Pacific Northwest region on the West coast of the United States of America) Legislative Assembly passed a resolution ( 75th OREGON LEGISLATIVE ASSEMBLY--2009 Regular Session,Senate Joint Resolution 23; Sponsored by COMMITTEE ON JUDICIARY )to recognise 14 September 2007, as Martyrs Day to acknowledge ethnic cleansing and campaigns of terror inflicted on non-Muslim minorities of Jammu and Kashmir by terrorists seeking to establish an Islamic state.The Oregon (US) state Legislative assembly resolution of 14 September 2007,states the following :That we, the members of the Seventy-fifth Legislative Assembly, support the establishment of a semi-independent geopolitically autonomous zone within the state of Jammu and Kashmir to serve as a homeland for non-Muslim minorities of that state to protect them from ethnic cleansing, religious persecution and abuses of fundamental human rights, and further recognize September 14,2007, as Martyrs Day, to condemn the religious persecutions and campaigns of terror inflicted on non-Muslim Kashmiris.

Padits were killed indiscriminately for ethnic cleasing

2.4.In 2010, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir noted that 808 Pandit families, comprising 3,445 people, were still living in the Valley and that financial and other incentives put in place to encourage others to return there had been unsuccessful. According to a J&K government report, 219 members of the community had been killed in the region between 1989 and 2004 but none thereafter. The local organisation of Pandits in Kashmir - Kashmir Pandit Sangharsh Samiti after carrying out a survey in 2008 and 2009, said that 399 Kashmiri Pandits were killed by insurgents from 1990 to 2011 with 75% of them being killed during the first year of the Kashmiri insurgency.

2.5.300,000 Pandits living in India were "internally displaced people" from J&K as reported by the US government on Sep 14, 2012 .It had also reported a terrorist threat to the Pandits still living in the Kashmir region. The socio-political situation in Kashmir continued to be volatile, with the displaced Kashmiri Pandits beginning to lose their cultural identity. The US Department of State reports that, according to the Indian National Human Rights Commission, the Kashmiri Pandit population in Jammu and Kashmir dropped from 55 percent in 1941 to 0.1 percent as of 2001. 2.6.The exiled community had hoped to return after the situation improved. They have not done so because the situation in the Valley remains unstable and they still fear a risk to their lives and well being .As of October 2015, only one (1) Kashmiri Pandit family returned to the Kashmir valley since 1990 according to the Jammu & Kashmir government despite the financial assistance being given for rehabilitation. As of 2016, a total of 1,800 Kashmiri Pandit youths have returned to the valley since the announcing of Rs. 1,168-crore package in 2008 by the UPA government.

3. Damage Control attempts by Administration :

3.1.PRC and the JKMIP Acts: There are zones set up with offices for relief. Several orders, circulars and recommendations have been issued for relief of Kashmiri Pandits.The Jammu & Kashmir Migrant Immovable Property (Preservation, Protection And Restraint On Distress Sales) Act, 1997, provides that "Any person who is an unauthorised occupant or recipient of any usufruct of any immovable property of the migrant shall pay to the migrant such compensation for the period of unauthorised occupation and in such a manner as may be determined by the District Magistrate."

3.2.Socio-political organisations :Following the migration of the Kashmiri Pandit community, various socio-political organisations have sprung up to represent the cause of the displaced community. The most prominent among these are the All India Kashmiri Samaj or AIKS, All India Kashmiri Pandit conference, Panun Kashmir & Kashmiri Samiti. These organisations are involved in rehabilitation of the community in the valley through peace negotiations, mobilisation of human rights groups and job creation for the Pandits. Panun Kashmir has made demands for a separate homeland for the community in the southern part of Kashmir.

3.3.Population distribution :In 1947, the Pandits made up about 6 percent of the Kashmir Valley's population. By 1950, their population declined to 5 per cent as many Pandits moved to other parts of India due to the uncompensated land redistribution policy, the unsettled nature of Kashmir's accession to India and the threat of economic and social decline.Following the 1989 insurgency, a great majority of Pandits felt threatened and left the Kashmir Valley to other parts of India. A large number settled in the Jammu Division of the State and the National Capital Region of India. Some emigrated to other countries entirely. By 2011, only an estimated 2,700-3,400 Pandits remained in the Kashmir Valley.According to Indian government, more than 60,000 families are registered as Kashmiri migrants including some Sikh and Muslim families. Most families were resettled in Jammu, NCR and other neighbouring states.

4. Latest disillusionment :

New Delhi: A Kashmiri Pandit (KP) group on April 11, 2015 staged a protest at Jantar Mantar , New Delhi accusing Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed of making a "u-turn" on his plans to build composite townships for their settlement.The All Parties Migrants Coordination Committee (APMCC) also termed the coalition between PDP and BJP in Jammu and Kashmir an "artificial arrangement"."Our struggle is against the artificial arrangement between the PDP, BJP and the Union Government. The way Mufti (Sayeed) is indulging in bluff he will be in trouble.If we return (to the Valley) how will the separatists blackmail the government," Sunil Shakdher of SK Foundation, an organisation working for the welfare of the migrant community, said.Shakdher also warned the community against falling prey to the "false" promises of political parties and stressed that getting "recognised" as the rightful residents of the Valley was the need of the hour.The protesters also burnt effigies of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, separatists and the Jammu and Kashmir Constitution. Another leader, Shiv Kumar Bhatt, urged the government to show political will and to avoid being dictated by the terms of the separatists. "We will abide by any decision taken by the government of India after taking us into confidence. But AFSPA should not be revoked till the Pandits return to the Valley," Bhatt said.

APMCC chief Ravinder Pandita demanded that an apex committee of ground level organisations be formed and a comprehensive plan be issued by the state and the central governments for their rehabilitation. "The Union government should not heed to separatists threats and should deliberate with like-minded parties in working out a workable and acceptable solution," he said. At present, there are about 62,000 registered Kashmiri migrant families in the country, who have moved from the Valley to Jammu, Delhi and other parts of the country after the state was rocked by militancy in 1989.The BJP-PDP alliance in Jammu and Kashmir had mentioned rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits in their common minimum programme.

5.Organised opposition against Composite township for the pandits :

Amid controversy over the proposal to build "composite townships" for displaced Kashmiri Pandits, separatist leader Yasin Malik had called for "peaceful protests" in April, 2015 and a called a strike in the Kashmir Valley that week.After union Home Minister Rajnath Singh asked the state's chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed to provide land for such "composite townships," questions are being asked on whether these townships will exclusively house rehabilitated Kashmiri Pandits. About three lakh Pandits had left the Valley when the first wave of militancy began 25 years ago."We won't allow these townships of hatred and will oppose it tooth and nail. This is an attempt by the BJP to divide the people of Jammu and Kashmir on religious lines. We will not allow this to happen," Mr Malik said today.