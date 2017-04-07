US Must Have A Clear Road Map In Syria

AA. US Campaign should occupy as early as possible a large area in southern Syria where it is virtually free of Assad and Russian campaign as all said and done, US will have to call peace with Assad and Russia if not take them as counter terrorism partners. In the process US with their present Kurdish partners may seize and secure a base in south eastern Syria, such as Abu Kamal, and create a de facto safe zone. They then recruit, train, equip, and partner with local Sunni Arab anti-ISIS forces to conduct an offensive against ISIS.

This independent Sunni Arab force forms the basis of a movement to destroy ISIS and al Qaeda in Iraq and Syria over many years. It should be borne in mind that air strikes or military offensive alone can not obliterate the jihadist forces. Building a Sunni Arab anti-ISIS partner must be the determining step in the advance along the Euphrates River Valley (ERV).American forces must fight alongside their partners to reduce the trust deficit between the US and potential Sunni allies. Potential partners which should largely consist of local Sunni population must not support Salafi-jihadists, Iranian proxies, or Kurdish separatism.

An operation in southeastern Syria—instead of Raqqa—is advantageous because it would:

1.Reduce near-term escalation risks with Russia and Bashar al Assad by focusing on terrain not critical to either;

2.Establish a US force posture in other terrain independent of current proxies;

3.Position the US to de-escalate the Turkish-Kurdish war;

4.Mitigate the risk of losing basing privileges in Iraq;

5.Set conditions to win the urban fight in ISIS-held cities by targeting ISIS’s rear area;6.Enable the US to compete for legitimacy in Sunni Arab areas; and7.Reduce the ISIS threat to Jordan.

BB . The Next Phases:

1. The US launches clearing operations along the Euphrates River Valley toward Raqqa, using US forces and the new Sunni Arab partner at Abu Kamal, and in Iraq’s Anbar Province.

2.The US brokers a peace deal between Turkey and the Syrian-Kurdish “People’Defense Forces” (YPG), focused on the contact line in Aleppo Province.

3. The US implements a no-fly zone in Dera’a Province, demonstrating US commitment to addressing the grievances of populations under jihadist control and facilitating a local cessation of hostilities with Russia and between pro-Assad and US-backed anti-Assad forces. The US must also help partner forces in Dera’a destroy ISIS and al Qaeda, which would help facilitate a negotiated settlement of the Syrian war. The US should execute this step after the first phase and coincident with clearing operations in southeastern Syria.

4. The US should try to stitch together the new force with existing US-backed fighters to create a single partner that can secure terrain from jihadists, defend against pro-Assad attacks, and uphold a settlement against the Assad regime.These follow-on operations set conditions that favor broader US interests in Syria, but they do not achieve those interests.

5.Subsequent phases will be necessary and will require a significant counter-Iranian component in Iraq and Syria.This course of action is the first step in the initial campaign to achieve overarching aims. It is a limited counter-offensive designed to regain American freedom of action and set conditions for halting and then reversing our current steady movement toward defeat.( Source: ISW)