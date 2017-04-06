Air Attacks In Syria And The Deadly Exposure To Sarin Gas That Killed 80 In April First Week

1.Russia conducted aggressive air operations in central Syria from March 20 – April 3 in order to simultaneously blunt an opposition offensive and advance the radicalization of the armed opposition. Al Qaeda’s Syrian affiliate and a contingent of U.S.-backed opposition groups seized at least fifteen towns in northern Hama Province from pro-regime forces from March 21 – 23, advancing within four kilometers of regime-held Hama City. In response, Russian warplanes targeted a swathe of core opposition terrain linking northern Hama and southern Idlib Provinces over the next two weeks, fixing the movement of opposition fighters vying to reinforce the offensive.

2.Russia also conducted high tempo air operations behind front lines during this period in an effort to overwhelm emergency response capabilities and press opposition forces into civil defense roles. At the same time, Russia intensified its air operations in northern Damascus City and its Eastern Ghouta Suburbs after Salafi-jihadi factions and U.S.-backed opposition group Faylaq al Rahman jointly lifted the pro-regime siege on the Qabun and Barzeh Districts of Damascus on March 21.

3.In tandem with the redeployment of more capable regime ground units, the dramatic surge in Russian airstrikes effectively reversed much of the opposition advance near Hama City and enabled pro-regime forces to reinstate the siege. Absent a viable challenge to their air supremacy, Russian warplanes will continue to confer an asymmetric advantage to pro-regime forces in the Syrian Civil War.

4. Russia also continued its systematic campaign to destroy critical civilian infrastructure in opposition-held towns, routinely striking bakeries and hospitals in northern Hama and southern Idlib Provinces beginning on March 22. Russia’s target set and use of munitions designed to inflict severe casualties in densely populated terrain reflects its intent to punish and deter civilian populations that support the opposition. In pursuit of these aims, Russia conducted heavy waves of airstrikes against opposition-held Jisr al Shughur in western Idlib Province from March 27 – April 3, striking the city with cluster munitions almost daily after prominent Salafi-jihadi group Ahrar al Sham downed a regime helicopter in nearby Jabal al Akrad.

Russian air attack in Syria on rebel positions

5.By conducting such punitive operations in the context of an air campaign focused primarily on the acceptable opposition, Russia has deliberately encouraged both the political radicalization of more moderate factions and their military dependence on Salafi-jihadi groups. The participation of U.S.-backed factions in the al Qaeda-led Hama and Damascus offensives marks just one of the more recent indicators of Russia’s success in coercing the acceptable opposition into such coordination. By its design, Russia will continue to exploit the increasingly radical nature of the armed opposition in order to bolster the ostensible legitimacy of the pro-regime alliance and continue its air campaign in Syria with relative impunity.

6.The chemical used in an attack that killed scores of Syrian civilians in Khan Sheikhoun near Idlib on Tuesday April 4 was most likely the deadly nerve agent sarin, the Turkish Health Ministry said Thursday. Autopsies conducted on three victims by Turkish doctors confirmed that chemical weapons were used in a daybreak strike on Tuesday widely attributed to the Syrian government, providing the most concrete evidence to date for why so many people died. At least 70 people were killed in Tuesday’s attack, which witnesses described as a fog of chemicals that enveloped men, women and children, leaving many to suffocate, choke or foam at the mouth. In Khan Sheikhoun, a list of names compiled by residents put the death toll at 83.

7.Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem denied Thursday that the government had used chemical weapons in the past and maintained that it never would. Speaking in Damascus, the capital, he rejected the findings of the Turkish investigation, saying that Syria’s experience with international inquiries has not been encouraging and insisting that a credible investigation into the attack must begin from Damascus, not Turkey.Under the conditions of a 2013 deal brokered by Russia — one of President Bashar al-Assad’s main backers — Syria was required to declare the chemical weapons in its possession and hand its stockpiles over for destruction.

8. Russia however insists that most possible reason of this exposure to toxic chemical vapour may be an air attack on a rebel held laboratoy which stored these deadly gases that eventually polluted the air over a large area and killed so many people . The following graphic depicts.assessment of Russian airstrike locations based on reports from local Syrian activist networks, statements by Russian and Western officials, and documentation of Russian airstrikes through social media. This map represents locations targeted by Russia’s air campaign, rather than the number of individual strikes or sorties. The graphic likely under-represents the extent of the locations targeted in Eastern Syria, owing to a relative lack of activist reporting from that region.

9. US however continued in its conviction that the Sarin gas attack was the job of Syrian regime forces and its president Bassar Al Assad.In the pre-dawn hours Friday 07.04.17 morning, a rain of Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles fell on a Syrian airfield believed to be the source of Tuesday's chemical weapons attack. Details of the damages and their reactions are yet to be received.

10.Asked by reporters aboard Air Force One on Thursday whether Assad should no longer rule Syria, the U.S. President had hinted at the potential for a forceful U.S. response. “I think what happened in Syria is a disgrace to humanity," Trump said. “What Assad did is terrible. What happened in Syria is truly one of the egregious crimes and it shouldn’t have happened. And it shouldn’t be allowed to happen.”

(Part adapted from ISW)