The Ethnic Cleansing Of Rohingyas : A Retrospection On the First Anniversary of NLD Government in Myanmar

1.Just one year ago, on March 30 , the NLD was sworn in as Myanmar’s ruling party with a resounding majority after it swept the country’s first free election in decades on Nov. 8, 2015. The party, led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, now 71, was founded in the wake of the 88 popular uprising, and after a decades-long struggle she marshalled its members to a dramatic comeback and she became State Counsellor, the country's highest civilian role. This was the stuff of screenplays: in a rare vindication of history, a former political prisoner, the quiet and dignified daughter of the country’s late independence hero, stepped out of the side lines to trounce the corrupt, inept and violent regime that had kept her in confinement for the better half of two decades. But anguish and suffering of the people did not reduce as the country is infested ethnic violence more than ever before.

2.“The most disappointing feature of the NLD government is that it time and again appeared to align itself with military interests,” an independent analyst based in Myanmar, tells “either through supportive statements or abject silence, without attempting to make clear any difference between their objectives and interests.” The same has been said of Suu Kyi’s response to the ongoing crisis in Rakhine, where the army has been accused of rape, torture and extrajudicial killing of Rohingya Muslims. Suu Kyi’s office responded to allegations of sexual violence by posting a red graphic emblazoned with the words “Fake Rape” on its official Facebook page.

3.The new government inherited an intractable quagmire in Rakhine, where more than 120,000 Rohingya have been confined to squalid displacement camps since deadly unrest shook the coastal state in 2012. Riots broke out between the state's Buddhist majority and minority Muslims, overwhelmingly resulting in the displacement of Rohingya and other Muslim communities. The Rohingya have been persecuted for decades; most have been stripped of their legal status, disenfranchised and denied basic freedoms. Many in Myanmar view the group as illegal immigrants from neighboring Bangladesh, and refer to them as Bengalis or the derogatory term Kalar instead of their preferred nomenclature. “All we are asking is that people should be aware of the difficulties that we are facing and to give us enough space to sort out our problems,” Suu Kyi said at a rare press conference in May last year, after news emerged that she had secretly advised foreign dignitaries not to use the group’s name.

4.In the Rakhine capital, Sittwe, communities remain completely segregated nearly five years after the conflict; the Muslim quarter, Aung Mingalar, is surrounded by police armed with assault rifles, and its inhabitants are not allowed to leave without permission, even to seek medical care at a hospital just down the road. Shopkeepers in the fetid Muslim ghetto must travel to the nearby displacement camp to restock, where they purchase goods only made available through informal economies or nongovernmental assistance programs. “We have become beggars,” a Rohingya man confined to the dismal quarters, who wished to remain anonymous, tells TIME, as we stroll past dilapidated houses trailed by a plainclothes policeman. “We can’t leave, we’re not allowed.”

5.The situation worsened on Oct. 9 of last year, when the military launched what it called “clearance operations” in the state’s north in response to a deadly attack on security outposts by suspected Rohingya insurgents. In the ensuing weeks and months, tens of thousands of Rohingya poured across the border into Bangladesh, arriving with accounts of gang rape, murder, and homes set ablaze with children inside them. The U.N. concluded the likely commission of crimes against humanity, and the Human Rights Council has resolved to send an international fact-finding mission to investigate alleged abuses. In a statement issued from Suu Kyi’s office, the government of Myanmar rejected the investigation, claiming it “would do more to inflame, rather than resolve the issues at this time.”

6.Since taking office one year ago, Suu Kyi has kept the public in a perpetual state of waiting for the big reveal. The Lady, as she is affectionately known, is famously secretive; she has only granted two interviews since taking office — both with foreign media — and only one press conference. Some believe that Suu Kyi is quietly working toward a magic formula that would lead to changing the military-drafted constitution. The State Counselor reiterated during a televised address in April last year that Myanmar's charter “needs to be one that will give birth to a genuine democratic union.” Others say that looks unlikely, and that she isn’t fully utilizing what powers she actually has; an enormous legislative mandate and influence over the social sphere.

7.The new government was widely expected to use its parliamentary power to flush out legacy laws and replace them with more progressive policies. Instead, the NLD has kept in place a portfolio of regressive laws — including criminal-defamation clauses that have been used more than 40 times since her government took office — and made only marginal progress on other important issues such as economic policy. Many also expected that Suu Kyi would harness her popular influence and speak out on matters of principle.

8.“Aung San Suu Kyi and the NLD came to power with virtually the entire country and world on its side,” a former U.S. ambassador, tells . “That goodwill still exists. But it was predicated on the assumption that the new government will represent a real break from the past.”Those who know Suu Kyi describe her as a micromanager with a top-down leadership style, who has difficulty delegating power and makes high-level appointments favoring loyalty over all other qualities. She is reluctant to speak to the press. Advisers to the peace process say she’s not always a good listener. While her party was founded on the principle of nonviolence (90-year-old former military commander in chief who later helped found the NLD, tells “We believe that armed conflict achieves nothing”), her refusal to denounce recent military violence in Rakhine, Shan and Kachin states has left the nation’s most vulnerable people confused about where she stands. “Before the election, we supported the NLD. Now we don’t,” says an administrator of a Rohingya village. “The main role of the government is to protect us, that’s all we want.”

9.Myanmar may be inundated by problems, but its evolution from a total military state to a halfway house on the road to democracy and modernity represents not insignificant progress. Perhaps the most positive change is that, unlike many developing countries, Myanmar's leadership — at least the civilian side — does not see power as an end in itself. “Our success, where I am as a leader, is decided by how dispensable I can make myself,” Suu Kyi told in an interview last October. “And I hope that I'll be able to make myself totally dispensable, that they will not need me to go on, neither my party, nor my country.”(adapted from TIME)