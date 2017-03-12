UNCLEAR OBJECTIVES OF NEW US TROOPS DEPLOYMENT IN SYRIA

1.The US is intensifying involvement in the ground war in Syria, having announced on March 9 that it is sending four hundred more troops to join the fight against ISIS there. The new deployment of Army Rangers and a US Marine artillery unit raises fresh questions about the scope and timeline of the US mission in Syria, where the number of US troops is now approaching a high of around a thousand (Washington has not disclosed an exact number). The US is also sending another 2,500 troops to a staging base in Kuwait, awaiting possible deployment to Iraq or Syria.

2.Recent comments from US officials suggest that the military is contemplating a deployment in Syria that extends far beyond the defeat of ISIS as a conventional armed force. In his testimony to the Senate Armed Services Committee on March 9, Army Gen. Joseph Votel, who leads the US Central Command, said additional forces may be needed in the future to help with “stability and other aspects of the operations.” The Pentagon is also considering lifting a formal cap of roughly 500 US troops permitted on the ground in Syria, a limitation imposed by former President Barack Obama, according to the Washington Post.

3.The near doubling of the US military deployment in eastern Syria, along with Gen. Votel’s comments, suggest a shift toward a more open-ended commitment of forces to Syria, echoing the prolonged US military presence in Iraq or Afghanistan. But the escalation is also prompting calls to define the objectives of the mission over the long term in order to avoid a costly occupation both in terms of lives and resources.

4.US forces are in Syria with the apparent intention of helping Kurdish-dominated Syrian militias retake the city of Raqqa, the de facto capital of the Islamic State. US Marines are already deployed near Raqqa, firing artillery in support of that campaign. The current approach mirrors the U.S.-backed fight against the Islamic State in Iraq, where American air power, special operations forces, and the US army and marines play a supporting role for a coalition of tens of thousands of Iraqi troops. More than 5,000 US personnel are currently deployed in Iraq fighting in support of Iraqi government soldiers and police, allied militia groups, and Iraqi Kurdish forces.

5.The current US approach in Syria injects US troops into a volatile and multi-sided political conflict. In Syria, the Americans are fighting alongside controversial Kurdish-dominated militias known as the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). Those troops include a heavy presence of militias known as the People’s Protection Units (YPG), whose affiliated forces control a large chunk of northern and eastern Syria. The group is a secular, revolutionary Kurdish organization with deep ties to Kurdish insurgents also fighting the Turkish state and responsible for bombings and other attacks inside Turkey. As a result, Turkey’s government regards the YPG as a terrorist organization and an existential threat comparable to ISIS.

6.US support for the Kurdish militias infuriates Turkish officials. It also alienates some of Syria’s Arab citizens, who could view Kurdish militias as an occupying force. Human rights groups have documented the group razing villages and forcing Arab Syrians to flee. US officials also envisage sending the Arab-led units of the broader SDF coalition into Raqqa, but Turkish officials and Syrian opposition activists are not convinced this is a sound plan.

7.So volatile is the situation in northern Syria that US forces are currently deployed in the town of Manbij, in order to separate Turkish and pro-Kurdish forces, both of whom allied with the United States in opposing ways, while Russian and Syrian government troops are deployed nearby, underscoring the risk of a wider regional conflagration. US Senator John McCain warned during the hearing on Thursday with Gen. Votel that American officials had not absorbed the depth of Turkish objections to the role of the YPG in the anti-ISIS campaign, saying, “I think there’s a possibility of an impending conflict between Turkey and the Kurds.”

8.In the multi-polar war in Syria, Raqqa represents a prize for nearly every major power represented in the conflict. Turkish figures have floated the possibility of using a Turkish-backed Syrian rebel force to take the city, as was the case in the campaign to reclaim the ISIS-held city of al-Bab, near Aleppo. Syrian President Bashar Assad claimed last week that his own Iranian and Russian-backed forces are approaching the ISIS stronghold. For Washington, none of those options look palatable; an American-backed campaign by the SDF to capture Raqqa presents itself as the best of the bad scenarios.

9.“There really are no other options other than let ISIS manage that area. And so that’s the dilemma,” says Nicholas Heras, an analyst at the Center for a New American Security. “If you don’t want to let ISIS manage a shrunken would-be Caliphate, you either let Assad and IRGC militias control it, or you have a US-backed force that has a US and or partner presence.”

10.Regardless, the increase in the US military deployment in Syria is raising concerns that the Trump administration’s aggressive new approach will lead to a quagmire.“Once you escalate like this, once you commit further and further, then I think it becomes incumbent on you to actually figure out where this is headed,” says Sam Heller, a Beirut based Syria analyst with The Century Foundation. “There are limited aims that the US can realistically achieve in Syria in the fight against ISIS, and they justify limited means. They do not justify an unlimited commitment.” ( Source: TIME)