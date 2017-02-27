Current ISIS Fight-Back

1.ISIS launched offensives against the Syrian regime in Deir ez Zour,Syria on February 14. ISIS lost additional territory in Mosul to the US-led anti-ISIS coalition in early 2017. ISIS also lost al-Bab, Syria to Turkish-backed Operation Euphrates Shield on February 23.

2.ISIS may increasingly infiltrate opposition-held territory in northwest Syria as US-backed, Kurdish-dominated Operation Euphrates Shield threatens its control of ar-Raqqa.

3.ISIS-linked group Liwa al-Aqsa in Syria conducted numerous attacks in northern Hama and southern Idlib provinces against opposition groups in early 2017, especially those affiliated with al-Qaeda's de facto affiliate in Syria's Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham. Liwa al-Aqsa subsequently negotiated a withdrawal from villages in northern Hama province, which may remain an attack zone for ISIS.

4.ISIS's affiliate in southwest Syria, Jaysh Khalid ibn al-Walid, also seized towns in Dera'a province in February, exploiting the focus of local opposition groups on an offensive in Dera'a City. 5.In Damascus province, Syria and in Jordan, ISIS may have latent potential to launch attacks in response to further losses in ar-Raqqa and Mosul. ( latest war information taken from ISW)