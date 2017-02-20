Brahmos - India's Most Covetted Missile

Q: Why BRAHMOS is India's most covetted missile while India already has Shaurya with a max speed of 7.5 Mach against Mach 3 of Brahmos ?

A: Brahmos has following comparative advantages over Shaurya.

...

Shaurya :

It belongs to ballistic missile group with speed of Mach 7.5

However this speed is achieved at the moment of hitting the target as this follows a trajectory path.

In scenario of firing a Shaurya missile the missile achieves a particular height., to which at some point the speed maybe reduced to nearly

Hence Shaurya missile is easily traceable with comparison to Brahmos missile

Brahmos

Brahmos is a cruise missile which follows a predefined path above the ground level.

It can fly as low as 10 meters (sea skimmering) making it nearly impossible to detect.

They follow a predefined path which also means they don't rely on a particular height or gravitational force. Moreover the Brahmos and under production Brahmos II are made of ramjet and scramjet engine which are air breathing.

Where Shaurya reaches a terminal speed of greater than 7Mach (if it reaches its target successfully) Brahmos consistently clocks Mach2.5 or Mach3.5 which makes the missile impossible to be identified on radar

Also you should know that even the most sophisticated anti ship missile system Evolve Sea Sparrow Missile (ESSM) which is quad packed ie launches 4 missiles in one second cant protect itself from Brahmos even if all 4 are launched at the same time wrt to our destroyer class which carry 12 Brahmos at a time!

Also you should know that China is very upset about India for posting 100 Brahmos missiles on Northern Borders., wants UN to interven, and as of now no news regarding another countries worried about Shaurya has been heard to this level.

Known facts of Brahmos:

1.Mach 3 (2500â3000kms per hour) 2.300KG piercing warhead 3.S manoeuver just a few seconds before impact!!!!!!!!! 4.Very high kinetic energy before impact 5.300km in Hi-Lo altitude profile 6.400+km in Hi altitude profile

Hence where Shaurya which has 80% chances of being shot down before reaching the target., no anti missile system but one is able to intercept Brahmos and shot it down! The only system capable of taking down Brahmos even as close as 50mtrs is BARAK-8 (Which is available only with India Apart from other friendly nation Israel)

So when it comes to speed., comsistence speed Shaurya even with Mach7 stands nowhere near Brahmos)

Infact Brahmos II which is in production is said to "travel with the speed of Mind" Mach 7 leaving no time for Indian enemies especially Pakistan even to complete their last prayers!

Some pictures of Brahmos missiles are shown here ( Adapted from Quora Digest )