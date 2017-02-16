Syria - Imperative to Implement At Once Nationwide Ceasefire, Humanitarian Access and Prisoner Release Agreed In ASTANA-1

1.Pro-regime forces supported by Russia and Lebanese Hezbollah effectively completed the encirclement of ISIS in Al-Bab in line with a predetermined agreement between Russia and Turkey in the second week of February.

2 Soon after it Turkish President Recep Erdogan reiterated that the "ultimate goal" of Turkey in Operation Euphrates Shield is the establishment of a five-thousand square kilometer 'safe zone' that includes Al-Bab, Manbij, and Ar-Raqqa City in Northern Syria during a speech on February 12. Erdogan stated that the proposed "terrorist-free zone" would require the implementation of a no-fly zone, noting that he had discussed the issue with both the US and Russia.

3.Meanwhile, preparations continued for the next round of Geneva Talks on the Syrian Civil War scheduled to begin on February 23. The High Negotiations Committee (HNC) approved a watered-down delegation to the talks that replaced several key armed opposition representatives with civilian members of the exiled political opposition as well as delegates from domestic opposition factions backed by Russia that lack legitimacy on the ground.

4.The potential for successful talks also remains muted amid continued calls by armed opposition groups for the full implementation of a nationwide ceasefire, humanitarian access and prisoner releases agreed upon at the Astana Talks on January 23 - 24.(adapted from ISW)