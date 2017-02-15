Logan Act And XYZ Affair , A Page From History

1.When President Donald Trump's National Security Adviser Michael Flynn resigned on Monday (Feb 13, 2017 ) night, after admitting to speaking with Russia's ambassador to the US about sanctions in December, an obscure law was suddenly on the minds of Washington observers: the Logan Act. The law prohibits unauthorized US citizens from speaking to foreign governments about that country's "disputes or controversies with the United States."

2. But, whether or not Flynn crossed that line, the history behind the law sheds light on why it is against the law for individuals to try to influence foreign relations. The story goes back to the late 18th century, when the French Revolution was in full swing. France and Britain were fighting, and the new nation of the United States was divided about its allegiances. France thought American ratification of Jay's Treaty — an unpopular peace accord with Britain — violated the past treaties between France and the US Within the American government, Democratic-Republicans like Thomas Jefferson tended to favor supporting France, which had supported the American Revolution. Meanwhile, Federalists like Alexander Hamilton and John Adams argued strongly against getting involved.

3.After the diplomatic failure known as the XYZ Affair — a 1797 episode in which French treatment of US envoys shocked the nation, nearly leading to war between the US and France — George Logan, a Pennsylvania state legislator and farmer from a prominent Philadelphia family, decided to step in.Logan was an 18th Century gentleman farmer, an author of pamphlets on crops and soil, and a Quaker pacifist. He lived on a 500-acre estate near Germantown, Pa., dabbled in medicine, and habitually wore homespun clothes to encourage domestic manufacture. In 1798, Logan saw the US, attacked and insulted, preparing for war. French warships had seized US vessels. The French foreign minister, Talleyrand, had cynically tried to exact what amounted to a tribute from the infant country. Nevertheless, Quaker Logan viewed US intentions with consternation, and as a self-appointed peacemaker sailed for France.

4.He came back with the report that the French Directory only wanted peace, the chief effect of which was to soften American public opinion at the very moment when the Government was trying its best to appear strong. Congress was incensed. The well-meaning Logan got no more than a tongue-lashing, but Congress passed the Logan Act as a curb on all future self-appointed spokesmen.

5.The act made it a high misdemeanor for a US citizen, without permission from the Government, to carry on any "verbal or written correspondence or intercourse with any foreign government or any officer or agent thereof, with an intent to influence the measures or conduct of any foreign government or of any officer or agent thereof, in relation to any disputes or controversies with the United States, or to defeat the measures of the Government of the United States."( Adapted from TIME)