A NEW MOVEMENT IN CORPORATE WORLD IS AFOOT

The proposal, led by SumOfUs, claims that Facebook's future success requires “a balance of power between the CEO and the board,” and that without a chairman who is independent of the company, Facebook could act without repercussions against investors.

This week a similar thing happened with the founders of the Indian tech giant Infosys who also hinted at the same balance of power between the CEO and the board.

Question arises, whether it is a new thought after the embittered course of Mistry and Tata Sons board.