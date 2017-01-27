Russian Post Aleppo Consolidation In Syria In Pro-Regime Objective

1.Russia shifted the focus of its air campaign from Northern to Eastern Syria from January 14 - 25 in order to support pro-regime forces vying to repel a major offensive by ISIS in Deir ez-Zour City. Prior to the start of the offensive, Russia conducted aggressive air operations against opposition-held terrain in Southern Idlib and Western Aleppo provinces from January 12 - 13, continuing to flout the nationwide 'ceasefire' agreement that brokered by Russia and Turkey on December 28. These strikes demonstrate Russia's continued commitment to set conditions for pro-regime forces to clear the suburbs of Aleppo City and thereby strengthen their hold over the largest urban center in the country.

2.ISIS mounted an offensive against pro-regime forces in Deir ez-Zour City on January 2014, severing the pro-regime ground line of communication linking regime-held districts of the city to the Deir ez-Zour Military Airport. In response to these gains, Russia conducted heavy waves of airstrikes against ISIS in Deir ez-Zour City and its environs, intensifying its operations even further from January 18 - 25 amid concerted pro-regime ground efforts to relieve the besieged airport. Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bombers conducted at least four strike missions against ISIS in Deir ez-Zour Province between January 21 - 25 after taking off from Russia and transiting the airspace of Iran and Iraq, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

3.Meanwhile, Russian warplanes also targeted ISIS sanctuaries in Eastern Homs and Hama Provinces, including Palmyra. The dramatic surge in Russian airstrikes against ISIS, however, does not suggest that Russia can be a reliable partner for the US against Salafi-Jihadist Groups. Rather, the surge reflects Russia's strategic interest in bolstering the claim of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad over all of Syria and maintaining a foothold in the Euphrates River Valley as a potential springboard for future operations into Western Iraq.

4.Although the start of the offensive by ISIS on Deir ez-Zour City precipitated a shift in the focal point of the air campaign of Russia in Syria, that shift may be a temporary one. Once militarily practicable, Russia will renew its air operations against the acceptable opposition in Northern Syria in order to further constrain options for the engagement of the US in the Syrian Civil War.

5. The ISIS offensive in Deir ez-Zour City coincided with announcement by the Russian Ministry of Defense that Russia and Turkey conducted their first "joint air operation" against ISIS in the suburbs of Al-Bab in Northern Aleppo Province on January 18. Nonetheless, Russia will not make a long-term investment in the defeat of ISIS in Northern Syria. Russian warplanes actually began targeting Al-Bab and its environs as early as January 13 with airstrikes against the neighboring town of Tadef as well as Al-Bab itself.

6.At the same time, the US-led anti-ISIS coalition began airstrikes against ISIS in Al-Bab in support of opposition groups backed by Turkey in Operation Euphrates Shield, conducting no fewer than four strikes near the city from January 16 - 17. The failure of Turkey to make significant gains near Al-Bab during this period, however, suggests that Russia will not allocate the air assets necessary to confer a decisive military advantage to Operation Euphrates Shield (OES).

7.Russia likely aims to use its token strikes against Al-Bab in order to exploit the rising condemnation of the US by Turkey for its failure to provide more timely support to Operation Euphrates Shield, thereby exacerbating the rift between two key NATO member-states with a minimal investment of military assets.

8.Russia likely also intends to use the shifts in its air campaign - including the sorties of strategic bombers against ISIS in Deir ez-Zour Province as well as orchestrate coordinated airstrikes with the US against ISIS in Al-Bab on January 22 - to highlight its ostensible value to the fight against ISIS to the incoming administration of US President Donald Trump.

9.Regardless of the effectiveness of its air operations in the short-term, Russia's opportunistic targeting of ISIS in Syria demonstrates that Russia quite expectedly ,will continue to prioritize its own strategic objectives over the lasting defeat of Salafi-Jihadist Groups.(Adapted from ISW)