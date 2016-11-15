A Glimpse Of Envisaged Indo-Russian Fifth Generation Fighter Plane PAK FA T50:

By D Kumar

PAK FA T50 is the Russian fifth generation fighter aircraft comes with many unprecedented technological incorporation in comparison with all fighter jets introduced prior to its inception. A few of those technologies are put to light in this brief compilation of technological infusion within PAK FA T50. Development of this is being done by an Indo Russian Joint Venture.

i) Hundred Percent Digital Aircraft:

PAK FA T50 incorporates a smart covering or skin enabling full information support to the pilot. Radio radar equipment of PAK FA T50 is capable of passive surveillance as well as active radiolocation and electronic warfare tasks. The radar has several operational bands capable of providing 360 degrees of visibility providing all information in the helmet visor and and cabin displays. All these systems being digital gives the pilot maximum comfort and handling.

ii) Okhotnik Video Image Processing System:

PAK FA T50 will feature an upgraded Okhotnik which provides video image stabilization, auto detecting and auto tracking capabilities. The system includes TV and thermal image sensors , displays, remote controls, and laser ranging device. It is presumed that this system will enhance PAK FA T50's target acquisition range enormously under conditions of limited visibility. This system acquires target, conducts preliminary target allocation and implement pilot's decision . Upon receiving the final command from pilot the system uses the suitable weapons .

iii) Inertial Navigation System:

BINSSP2M inertial navigation system developed by KRET autonomously processes navigation and flight information. It also determines position and motion parameters in the absence of satellite navigation. It can integrate with Russia's space based navigation system GLONASS.

iv) Futuristic Photonic Radar:

Radio Optical Phased Arrays (ROFAR) radar is a ultrawideband radar capable of representing a TV picture of the objects under the radar coverage. This radar enables a decrease in weight by fifty as compared to the previous Russian made radars with a tenfold increase in resolution capacity. This radar is estimated to have a coverage of 400 Kilometers of radius.

V) Unprecedented climb rate:

During the tests climb rate of 384 meters per second was achieved which signifies PAK FA T50's ability to take to the skies and set towards its objective in nearly no time at all.

vi) Improved Vympel R73E missile :

R73 with its unique targeting and guidance system of passive infrared homing head capable of locking on to target before launch and capability to track and hit targets at high angle off bore sight angles in an environment of electronic warfare makes it one of the deadliest missile on WVR combat. The transverse control engine within the missile rules out missing the target during final approach trajectory. The upgraded R73E will have operating range greater that 19 miles , improved homing head lock-on greater protection against electronic warfare with increased reliability.