Syrian Update: A Glimpse Directly At The Rebel Camps.

1.After four days of steady advances in a campaign aimed at "relieving pressure on opposition forces in Aleppo," two rebel commanders present in northern Hama told Syria Direct.

2.The rebels have captured nearly 75 square kilometers of territory including the village of Maardes, located less than 10km north of Hama city. Maardes is the closest the rebels have gotten to the heavily guarded provincial capital since roughly 2014.

3."This advance puts us very close to the Hama military airport, which we are now shelling," Abd a-Zaraq al-Husayn, a spokesman with one of the participating rebel brigades, the FSA's Jaysh al-Izza, told Syria Direct on Thursday, Sept 01.

4.Jaysh alIzza fighters, alHusayn said, are only a "few" kilometers from the military airport, which is located directly east of Hama city. The airport is one of the bases for air raids on rebel-controlled Idlib and western Aleppo provinces.

5.Jaysh al Izza and Jeish al Nasr, two operating groups which have received US training and weapons in the past, initially launched the three-pronged Hama offensive with hardline Islamist group Jund al-Aqsa on Sunday.

6.As the rebels advanced, an additional six armed opposition groups, including Feilaq a-Sham and Ahrar a-Sham, jumped onto the campaign.

7.In response to the rebel advance, SAA forces had withdrawn on Thursday to a main line of defense spanning from the Rahbet Khattab Military Base, in the west, to Mount Kafraa, northeast of Hama city, as regime warplanes pounded opposition positions.

8.Syrian planes conducted sorties "killing more than 10 terrorists and destroying an armored personnel carrier" in north Homs, state-run SANA reported Thursday.

9.At the time of writing, pro regime media outlets and social media accounts were circulating unconfirmed reports of Syrian regime reinforcements heading to north Hama from Aleppo.

The regime "has been forced to send some of their best forces from Aleppo governorate" to north Homs, pro-regime Al-Masdar News reported Thursday.

The "Syrian armed forces have their backs against the wall as they wait for their reinforcement to counter," read the same Al-Masdar report.

10 .In mid 2014, the Syrian regime was forced to deploy units known as the Tiger Forces, commanded by Air Force Intelligence officer Suheil al-Hassan, to successfully drive back a similar rebel advance on Hama city.

11.The district of Waer's opposition authorities provisionally agreed on Wednesday to a regime truce proposal calling for the eventual evacuation of all rebel fighters from Waer after district residents rejected some negotiators' pleas to keep fighting and demanded they act to "stop the bloodshed."

12.On Monday, regime authorities presented Waer's 80,000 residents with the terms of a proposed truce The agreement calls for an extended ceasefire, the entrance of food and medicine into the district, the departure of armed rebels, the release of regime detainees and the eventual return of government police and state institutions to the rebel-held district, the last in Homs city.

13.Waer's negotiating team accepted the regime's terms on Wednesday on two conditions: the first, that UN approved monitors oversee the agreement's implementation and, secondly, that the regime announce the exact number of detainees to be releasedâa key sticking point in previous failed negotiations.

14.Regime representatives said on Wednesday they would respond to the opposition negotiators' amended proposal within 48 hours. Two rebel negotiators who spoke with Syria Direct said the debate around whether to accept the regime truce proposal, even conditionally, split the committee down the middle.

15."At the end of the day, we are against the renewed shelling and killing of Waer residents and we are against the total evacuation of the district. To us, both options mean death," negotiator Abu Zuheir told Syria Direct Wednesday. Abu Zuheir declined to divulge how he voted on the truce proposal.

16.A second negotiator expressed a lack of confidence that the regime will accept and follow through with the truce terms."Every time we enter into an agreement, the regime goes back on its promises and returns to bombing the district in order to extract more concessions, " the second negotiator, who requested anonymity, told Syria Direct.

17.The last round of truce negotiations broke down this past March after the opposition accused the regime of reneging on its promise to release thousands of detainees.

18.The negotiators handed over "a list of 7,360 names of detainees... the regime responded that it could uncover the fate of, and free only 137," Waleed al-Faris, an opposition negotiator responsible for detainees, told Syria Direct at the time.

19.In the six months since truce negotiations broke down, the regime and allied militias have steadily tightened the encirclement of Waer. Residents are barred from leaving the district and food, medicine and fuel rarely enter.

20.Since March, regime snipers, mortar shells, and, most recently, airstrikes have killed 46 people, injured 250 and destroyed more than 300 homes, according to statistics gathered by Syria Direct's partner news site the Syrian Voice.

21.The renewed Waer truce talks began after two days of intense regime shelling of the district that killed nine people and reportedly included the use of internationally banned incendiary weapons.

22.On Tuesday night, less than 24 hours after news broke of the truce talks, hundreds of Waer residents gathered before the negotiating team's offices, calling for negotiators to end the bombardments.

23."There was a gathering of residents in front of the negotiators' offices, Walid al-Homsi a Waer resident and citizen journalist who attended the overnight sit-in told Syria Direct on Wednesday.

24.Last month, the Homs Sharia Court presided over a closed- door meeting with the local rebel leaders. The message from the seven sheikhs on the court was clear: Fighters should aggressively attack regime military targets in civilian areas.

25.The court, which is the leading religious authority and governing body in the province's rebel-held northern countryside, is a creation of the rebel factions. Justices hand down rulings based on Islamic jurisprudence on anything from intra-rebel disputes to local trade regulations.

26.The court also sets military policy in its jurisdiction, and at that meeting on August 20, one of the justices tells Syria Direct he unequivocally ordered the local armed groups to target "the regime's areas of popular support."

(Adapted from ISW report)