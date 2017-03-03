FIRST JEHADIST FOOTPRINTS IN INDONESIA

1.Dian Yulia Novi. stands less than 5 ft. tall, but her true power is in her will to kill. In the pressure cooker packed with explosives she planned to detonate and kill dozens at Indonesia's presidential palace. Recruited online by the Islamic State (ISIS), she was determined to die as a martyr for global jihad. Until her arrest on Dec. 10, 2016 the 27-year-old was set to become the first female suicide bomber in the world's most-populous Muslim-majority nation."In Islam, men and women are different," she tells in an exclusive interview at Kelapa Dua prison with TIME, south of Jakarta. "But now, jihad is mandatory for all Muslims, just like praying. Everyone must do jihad."

2.Dian is friendly and chatty, wearing a long dark brown hijab and grey gloves, which occasionally bring a small bottle of eucalyptus oil to her covered nose. "For nausea," she says. Only her dark, piercing eyes are visible through her full-face niqab veil, a habit she picked up during a stint as a migrant worker in Taiwan. That was also where she was radicalized online. Indonesia has battled for decades against home grown Islamic extremism, but ISIS presents an entirely new challenge, inciting "lone wolf" attacks and propelling women into the front line for the first time. A few days after Dian's arrest, another woman, Ika Puspitasari, was arrested for plotting a suicide bombing in the tourist island of Bali on New Year's Eve. "Nowadays more men are hiding from waging jihad," says Dian. "So why can't a woman volunteer?"

3.The rise of ISIS comes as Indonesia's fledgling, secular democracy is increasingly under threat from a resurgent Islamist right. While Europe has so far felt the brunt of ISIS-inspired terrorist plots, these forces threaten to turn the Southeast Asian nation of 250 million into a maelstrom of radicalization. In a 2014 survey, Indonesian scholar Al Chaidar recorded 2 million ISIS followers in Indonesia. More than 600 Indonesians are currently fighting with ISIS in Syria, helping to spread the group's warped ideology to compatriots back home. Their goal is a Southeast Asian caliphate governed by Shari'a, similar to that hewed in the dusty borderlands of Iraq and Syria by ISIS. And with more than 191 million Indonesian Muslims targeted by ISIS as potential recruits, the tiniest uptick in radical support could have hitherto unseen repercussions across the planet.

4.Indonesia's Islamists traditionally struck from jungle hideouts across its vast archipelago of 6,000 inhabited islands, mirroring the Pattani-Malay insurgents of Thailand and the Moro rebels of the Philippines. But in recent years, the nation's burgeoning migrant worker community Ã¢ÂÂ toiling in factories and glitzy apartment buildings predominantly in Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan and Saudi Arabia Ã¢ÂÂ has proved especially vulnerable to online radicalization, with serious repercussions for global security."The challenge now is we can't identify them," says Siti Dorojatul "Dete" Aliah, director of Jakarta's Institute for International Peace Building, who has interviewed more than 50 female jihadis. "Maybe there are many Dian Yulia Novi scattered around Indonesia. We don't know how to approach them because they don't belong to any groups."

5.In January last year, five ISIS devotees attacked a Starbucks in central Jakarta with bombs and guns, leaving seven dead including the attackers. In July, a botched suicide bombing at a police station in central Java killed the attacker and injured one officer. In November, police foiled a plot to bomb the Myanmar embassy in Jakarta. These attacks broke seven years of relative calm since the last major attack by Jemaah Islamiyah (JI), Indonesia's al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group. But now new recruits Ã¢ÂÂ often self-indoctrinated online like Dian Ã¢ÂÂ are being targeted by fanatical JI splinter cells. Three such groups have claimed to represent ISIS in Indonesia, of which the most prominent is Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD).

6.JAD ensnared Dian. But her jihad ended unsuccessfully after a raid by Indonesia's elite antiterrorism squad, Detachment 88, at the boarding house she had rented three days earlier in the Bekasi district, east of Jakarta. "JAD has a network in Bekasi," Detachment 88 chief Edi Hartono tells TIME in a rare interview. Dian's landlord, who asked to simply be called Andy, didn't suspect anything untoward when this slight young woman paid cash for Room 104, around 20 sq m of whitewashed walls and Finding Nemo bathroom tiles. And he certainly didn't expect the monumental cleanup job around the corner. Dian kept largely to herself, each morning pottering across to the small warung, or eatery, opposite the building that dolls out bowls of mung-bean porridge. "But we did notice five strange men hanging around the warung next door," Andy tells TIME, surveying the spot where a controlled explosion demolished half his wall.

7.Those men were Detachment 88 officers, who had been monitoring Dian for some time. When she went to a nearby post office, they followed and retrieved the package she mailed to her parents in their hometown of Cirebon in northwest Java. It contained some clothes and her will, which simply said she had left them "to do good deeds." The officers then followed Dian as she was driven by two men back to the boarding house, exiting the car with a black backpack. When the officers knocked on the door, Dian was reading the Quran. "The bomb arrived in the morning, and the police arrested me that same day," she laughs.6.Dian Ã¢ÂÂ like disaffected young Muslims the world over Ã¢ÂÂ was radicalized online, but she had some very real-world conspirators. One was Nur Solihin, who was recruited by Bahrun Naim, the most infamous Indonesian fighting with ISIS in Syria. Bahrun is JAD's chief provocateur and he ordered Nur Solihin to find a "bride" for a suicide bombing. He also gave the order for Dian to attack the presidential palace during the changing of the guard. The bomb contained the explosive materials triacetine triperoxide and glycerin, designed to send the accompanying 3 kg of 5-cm nails barreling through flesh up to 300 m away at 5,300 m per second. A similar device was used in the Boston Marathon bombing of April 15, 2013, which claimed three lives and injured hundreds more. "Presidential security protects the President, who applies the law created by people," says Dian. "They replace the Quranic law with human law. Do you think that's not breaking Shari'a?"

8.The call for Shari'a to be implemented in Indonesia represents a challenge to its secular founding tenets. Since the end of colonial rule in 1945, Indonesia's leaders have guarded against religious extremism through the state ideology of Pancasila Ã¢ÂÂ belief in one God, a just and civilized humanity, national unity, democracy through deliberation, and social justice for all. But Islamist groups that were repressed, often brutally, under postcolonial authoritarian governments have become louder and more influential since democratization in 1998.8.The most prominent of these is the Islamic Defenders Front (known by its Indonesian initials FPI), which has taken to the streets in recent months in an attempt to oust Jakarta's governor, Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, who is an ethnic Chinese Christian. Popularly known by his Hakka nickname Ahok, he is fighting a blasphemy charge after he told a crowd that they had been "lied to" by hard-line Muslims, like FPI's firebrand leader Rizieq Shihab, who cite a Quranic verse as supposed proof that Muslims should not have a Christian leader. "Today, Islamist groups like FPI are the most influential part of Indonesian civil society," says Sidney Jones, director of the Jakarta-based Institute for Policy Analysis of Conflict (IPAC), "For a democratic society, that's very frightening."(adapted from Time)